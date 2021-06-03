U.S. coronavirus cases fall

(NBC) Coronavirus cases in the United States have fallen to levels not seen since March 2020.
According to an NBC News analysis, the seven-day average now stands at 16,860 per day. That’s the lowest since March 29, 2020.
It’s also far below last winter’s peak of 300,000 cases per day.
Experts say they expect case counts to stay low through the summer and rise again in the fall when the weather cools and more people start to gather indoors.
Despite the climb, authorities say increased vaccinations will prevent a widespread surge and increased hospitalizations like we saw earlier this year.