U.S. deploys 3,000 additional troops to Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Biden formally approved U.S. military deployments to Eastern Europe. The Pentagon press secretary gave updates Wednesday morning.

The United States will move additional forces to Romania, Poland and Germany.

Secretary John Kirby stressed that these are not permanent moves and that these forces will not fight in Ukraine.

“We stand united,” Secretary Kirby said. “We have said that repeatedly, we say it again today. These movements are unmistakable signals to the world that we stand ready to reassure our NATO allies to deter and defend against any aggression. Now as the secretary said Friday, we do not know if Russia has made a final decision to further invade Ukraine, but it clearly has that capability.”

1,000 soldiers currently based in Germany will reposition to Romania in the coming days, on top of the 2,000 deployed from the U.S.

These troops are separate from the 8,500 troops placed on heightened alert last week to move to support NATO’s response force if activated. Those 8,500 remain on prepare-to-deploy orders.