U.S. employment rate remains relatively steady

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) The jobs market appears to be holding its own. According to the latest numbers from the Labor Department, the jobs picture hasn’t changed much in the last month.

Weekly unemployment claims totaled 217,000 for the week ending October 29th, down by 1,000 from the previous period and slightly below the 220,000 estimate.

However, continuing claims, which run a week behind, increased 47,000 to more than 1.4 million.

Meanwhile, outplacement firm challenger Gray and Christmas reported that announced layoffs for October jumped 13% to the highest monthly rate since February 2021.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release its non-farm payroll for October, which is expected to show a gain.