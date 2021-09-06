U.S. facilitated safe departure of four Americans from Afghanistan

An official told CNN the people were taken out by an overland route to a different country.
The official says the Americans were greeted by the U.S. embassy shortly after they crossed Afghanistan’s border.
Six nations share a border with Afghanistan, which is land-locked.
These were the first Americans to flee from the country in this manner since the U.S. withdrew its troops.
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said there are still roughly 100 U.S. citizens in Afghanistan and officials are working to get them out.