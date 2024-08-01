U.S. Fish and Wildlife, library to host Klamath Wetlands duck release event

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – U.S. Fish and Wildlife along with the Klamath County Library are in need of some citizen biologists.

The agencies are teaming up for a Duck Branding Night Adventure.

Families are invited with everyone ages 11 and older to help catch, band, and release ducks in the Klamath Wetlands.

The free event takes place on Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

After it concludes, the library says attendees will have a good answer to “what did you do on summer vacation?”

Register by calling the Klamath Wetlands at 541-281-0140.

