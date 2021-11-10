U.S. food banks struggle with price surges

(NBC) US food banks are continuing to struggle with fulfilling increased needs from families sidelined by the pandemic. But now those same food banks are facing even greater challenges with surging prices and supply chain disruption.

Many food banks are concerned about being able to meet demands this coming holiday season.

Kate Fitzgerald, the COO of Feeding America, warns food banks won’t be able to absorb soaring food costs forever.

For instance, in California, the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland is spending an extra $60,000 a month on food, according to charity officials.

Combined with increased demand, the charity is now spending $1 million a month to distribute 4.5 million pounds of food to those in need.