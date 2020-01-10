U.S. government applies new sanctions against Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Trump administration announced more sanctions against Iran after Tuesday’s missile strikes on Iraqi military bases hosting American and coalition forces.
Speaking from the White House Friday morning, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions will cut off billions of dollars in support to the Iranian government.
“We want Iran to simply behave like a normal nation,” Pompeo said. “We believe the sanctions we imposed today further that strategic objective.
The sanctions are on Iran’s steel and iron manufacturers, as well as the country’s construction, textile and mining sectors.
Eight individuals are also targeted for their role in the missile attacks.
Pompeo answered questions about the “imminent threat” that led to the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Pompeo explained, “This was gonna happen and American lives were at risk and we would have been culpably negligent, as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, we would have been culpably negligent had we not recommended to the president that he take this action on Qasem Soleimani. He made the right call and America is safer because of that.”