U.S., North Korea in talks to exchange diplomatic liaison officers, sources say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The United States and North Korea appear to be trying to make a diplomatic breakthrough.
Two sources with knowledge of the discussions say the two countries are talking about the possibility of exchanging liaison officers.
Such a move could begin the establishment of so-called “interest sections” in each other’s countries. An agreement to do just that was actually made back in 1994 and the U.S. went as far as to sign a lease for space in North Korea.
But North Korea called it off a year later, likely due to escalating tensions between the two countries.
Word of a new effort at diplomacy comes as President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un prepare for their second summit in Vietnam later this month.