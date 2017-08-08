U.S. officials believe North Korea can put a nuke on a missile

Washington, D.C. – U.S. intelligence agencies tasked with monitoring North Korea’s nuclear weapon development program say the country may have a nuke small enough to fit on a missile, according to a U.S. official briefed on the assessment.
NBC News reports this doesn’t mean North Korea has the ability to actually use a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile, as the country has yet to demonstrate a successful re-entry.
However, North Korea tested an ICBM in July showing U.S. cities could be within its target range.
That test and others led to North Korea declaring itself a “proud nuclear state.”
“It is a major celebration in our history,” a North Korean state television announcer said.” North Korea “is now a proud nuclear state, which possesses [an] almighty ICBM rocket that can now target anywhere in the world.”