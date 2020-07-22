U.S. reaches deal with Pfizer on potential coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S has inked a deal with Pfizer for delivery of millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.
Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech will receive nearly $2 billion for the first 100 million doses of their vaccine, if it proves to be safe and effective.
Under the agreement, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the U.S. can acquire 500 million additional doses.
The two companies are jointly developing four potential vaccines.
If one of the vaccines receives regulatory approval Pfizer will begin to deliver doses to locations across the country.
Secretary Azar says the vaccine will be made available to Americans “at no cost.”