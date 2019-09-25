U.S. reaches trade deal with Japan

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – During a meeting at the United Nations Wednesday, President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a trade deal.
President Trump said the deal would open up Japanese markets to $7 billion worth of American products.
Trump stated, “Under the market access agreement that we’re announcing today Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in American agricultural products. Japanese tariffs will now be significantly lower or eliminated entirely for U.S. beef, port, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and so much more. This is a huge victory for America’s farmers, ranchers and growers and that’s very important to me.”
The President said the deal will benefit farmers, ranchers and technology companies and he expects more deals between the two nations in the near future.
When asked about the status of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, the president said he’s like to finalize the deal but he doesn’t know if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have time to sign it.
“I don’t know if they’re ever going to get to a vote because they’re all fighting,” President Trump said. “The Democrats are all fighting with themselves. So, we’ll see. If it happens it happens. Otherwise, when we take over the house next year we’ll do it our way.”