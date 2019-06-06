U.S. remembers D-Day 75 years later

June 6, 1944: D-Day, the beginning of liberating Europe and ending World War II.
John Bitoff is a retired member of the U.S. Navy. He said, “They paved the way for the rest of the troops to make it ashore and change the world forever.”
75 years ago, 160,000 allied troops—including 73,000 Americans—landed on the French beaches of Normandy, to launch a takeback of Western Europe from Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
Veteran Steve Grace said, “The English and the Americans and the Canadians and the French and the Australians all went in together with one goal and worked as a team.”
More than seven decades later, the number of D-Day and World War II veterans is dwindling, making each commemoration—like the one that will take place at the World War II Memorial in
Washington—more poignant and an important reminder to the generations that have followed.
President Trump has commemorated the anniversary in the United Kingdom and in France, saying, “As they confronted their fate, the Americans and the Allies placed themselves into the palm of God’s hand. The men behind me will tell you, they are just the lucky ones. All the heroes are buried here.”
Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Bedford, Virginia, at the National D-Day Memorial.
Of the estimated more than 6,000 American troops killed, wounded, or missing in action on D-Day, 20 of those killed were from Bedford.
With a population of just about 3,200 at the time, it’s believed to be the largest toll per-capita, of any town in the U.S.