U.S. Senator Merkley tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – One of Oregon’s U.S. Senators tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) released the following statement Monday morning:

“Today, after having a close contact, I took a COVID test that came back positive. I’m experiencing mild symptoms so far — I know that can change — and attribute that to being vaccinated and boosted.

“I strongly encourage all Oregonians and Americans to take advantage of available vaccines and boosters to stay safe. This is yet another reminder that COVID is still among us. As Americans make plans before the holiday weekend, I encourage everyone to take steps to make sure the virus is not an uninvited guest.”