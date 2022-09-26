U.S. Senator Ron Wyden holding town hall meeting for Lake County residents

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden announced a new series of town hall meetings in Oregon.

On September 26, Wyden said three upcoming online town halls will be hosted between September 30 and October 2 for residents of Lake, Wheeler, and Wallowa Counties.

“Listening to Oregonians’ priorities in town halls like these in Lake, Wheeler and Wallowa counties is crucial to public service and representing every part of our state,” Wyden said. “Thanks to Oregonians’ commitment to direct democracy, I’ve been honored to keep my promise to hold town halls each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. I had my 1,000th town hall in Oregon earlier this year, and I’ll always keep providing these opportunities for any Oregonian to ask me any question.”

“Our democracy is stronger and better when lawmakers meet regularly with their constituents, and we congratulate Senator Wyden on his 1,000th town hall earlier this year representing the people of Oregon,” said Nathan Williams of People’s Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project. “People’s Town Hall invites all constituents in these three Oregon counties, regardless of party affiliation, to join the upcoming substantive conversations so vital to our democracy.”

The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows:

For Oregonians in those counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden, here’s the link.