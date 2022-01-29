U.S. service academy nominees meet with Rep. Bentz

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff January 28, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Congressman Cliff Bentz met with a group of youngsters who he nominated for acceptance to United States service academies for the next school year.

The group met the congressman for lunch in Medford Friday afternoon.

The group includes — from Jackson County in alphabetical order — Logan Diaz McNeal, Martin Folgate, Benning Rojas-Kerbow, and Benjamin Sandow; Kaleb Davis from Josephine County; along with Andrew Edwards and Elijah Jennings from Klamath County.

Congratulations to all these outstanding high school students!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: