U.S. service academy nominees meet with Rep. Bentz

MEDFORD, Ore. – Congressman Cliff Bentz met with a group of youngsters who he nominated for acceptance to United States service academies for the next school year.

The group met the congressman for lunch in Medford Friday afternoon.

The group includes — from Jackson County in alphabetical order — Logan Diaz McNeal, Martin Folgate, Benning Rojas-Kerbow, and Benjamin Sandow; Kaleb Davis from Josephine County; along with Andrew Edwards and Elijah Jennings from Klamath County.

Congratulations to all these outstanding high school students!