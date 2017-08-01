U.S. set to test launch ICBM amid tensions with North Korea

Vandenberg, Calif. – The U.S. Military is planning an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The test, scheduled for early Wednesday morning, comes just days after North Korea’s second ICBM test launch.
According to an NBC News report, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said the test was meant to “to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system.”
On Sunday, the U.S. flew two B-1 bombers escorted by South Korean fighter jets over the Korean peninsula in a show of force.
Analysts say flight data from the North’s second test, conducted July 28, showed that a broader part of the mainland United States–including Los Angeles and Chicago–is now in range of Pyongyang’s weapons.
During a Today Show interview South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said President Trump will not allow North Korea to have the ability to strike the U.S.
Graham said, “If there’s going to be a war to stop him it will be over there. If thousands die they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die here. And he’s told me that to my face.”