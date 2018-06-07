U.S. strikes deal with China’s ZTE

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Trump Administration has reached a deal with Chinese telecom giant ZTE.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced ZTE will pay a hefty $1 billion fine to resolve a high-profile dispute with the United States.
The deal could mean the end of a ban on ZTE buying American parts, though the full terms were not clear.
The Department of Defense has said the cell phone maker poses a national security threat and has violated U.S. sanctions.
The fate of the company has become a major flashpoint in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.