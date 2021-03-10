U.S. to purchase 100 million more vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – We’re learning Wednesday morning about a new large-scale vaccine agreement between the federal government and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Two administration sources tell NBC News that President Biden will announce the Department of Health and Human Services is ordering an additional 100 million doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine
The president is expected to announce the agreement during a White House meeting with executives from Johnson & Johnson and Merck.
J&J currently has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June.