U.S. to U.N.: Ready for action, but also negotiations with Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. is justifying its actions against Iran to the United Nations.
A letter to the U.S. Security Council dated January 8 says America is acting in self-defense.
It cites more than a dozen ballistic missiles launched by Iran against U.S. forces in Iraq as justification for U.S. airstrikes against Iranian targets.
One of those strikes killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.
The letter goes on to say the U.S. is “prepared to take additional actions as necessary.”
It also says officials are “committed to a diplomatic resolution” and are “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran.”