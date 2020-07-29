U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany

Trump announced his intention last month to cut the 36,000-strong U.S. troop contingent in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATO’s defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of the United States on trade.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has sought, however, to present the pullout in a way that would prevent undermining NATO and its efforts to deter Russian intervention following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.
In remarks likely to irk Moscow, Esper said some U.S. troops would reposition to the Black Sea region and some could temporarily deploy in waves to the Baltics.
Other forces leaving Germany would permanently move to Italy and the U.S. military’s European headquarters would relocate from Stuttgart, Germany, to Belgium.
In total, about 5,400 troops of the 12,000 leaving Germany are expected to remain in Europe.
Still, the moves out of Germany represent a remarkable rebuke to one of the closest U.S. military allies and trading partners.
The premiers of four German states that host U.S. troops have appealed to members of Congress to block President Trump’s withdrawal, which current and former American officials have criticized as politically, not strategically, driven.