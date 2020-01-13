U.S. troops clean up airbase in Iraq after missile strikes

AIN Al-ASAD Airbase, Iraq (NBC) – U.S. troops are cleaning up damage from last week’s Iranian missile attack on an airbase in Iraq.
Journalists got their first close-up look at damaged U.S. facilities at the base.
Large craters could be seen in the ground as well as the rubble of destroyed Buildings.
U.S. troops were clearing rubble and debris Monday.
The base in Iraq’s western Anbar province is a sprawling complex about 110 miles west of Baghdad. It houses about 1,500 members of the U.S. military as well as coalition forces.
The base was hit by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday.
After getting advance warning that allowed them to take shelter, no U.S. soldiers were killed.
The attack was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander.