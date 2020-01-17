U.S. troops injured in last week’s missile attack in Iraq

AL ANBAR, Iraq (NBC) – Despite initially saying no Americans were hurt, the Pentagon now says there were injuries in last week’s Iran missile attack in Iraq.
When more than a dozen Iranian missiles smashed into a base housing American troops in western Iraq revenge for the U.S. killing an Iranian general, the missiles cratered the ground and obliterated a small chow-hall and a row of bunkhouses.
Each missile was packed with a thousand to 1,600 pounds of explosives.
President Trump has said repeatedly no U.S. troops were killed or injured.
Overnight, the U.S. military issued a statement saying, “While no us service members were killed, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed.”
It’s all about the blast. Missiles of these size release strong shockwaves that can cause internal injuries.
Daine Kvasager with the U.S. Army said, “We heard the sounds first and then the shockwave just like drove even like through these walls all the way down and it just kind of punches you in the heart.”
Some other troops have also been given psychological counseling. But numerous commanders stressed that this could have been much worse had us forces not had advanced warning allowing then them to take cover.
A U.S. military spokesman said that eight service members were sent to Germany, three to Kuwait, and that after their screening, they’re expected to return to duty in Iraq.