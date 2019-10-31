U.S. troops resume Syria border patrols

QAHTANIYAH, Syria (NBC) – U.S. forces in armored vehicles were seen in northeastern Syria Thursday near the border with Turkey.
The military had not been present in that region since the U.S. announced its decision to withdraw from the area.
A military source from the Kurdish-led Syrian forces (SDF) said U.S. forces are patrolling the area and that it would “not be a one-time” event.
President Trump announced this month that U.S. forces would withdraw from northeastern Syria where the U.S. had allied with the SDF to rid the area of ISIS.