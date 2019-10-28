U.S. troops return to northern Syria

HASAKAH PROVINCE, Syria (NBC) – A U.S. military convoy was filmed arrived in northern Syria late Sunday night.
At least three such U.S.-led convoys entered Syria, according to pro-Kurdish media, who reported that elements were being deployed to oil fields in the area.
United Kingdon-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed to have monitored two convoys crossing into Syria Sunday evening, with knowledge of a third preparing.
The move to return personnel to Syria comes after the U.S. withdrew troops to Iraq at the start of the month.
It was set to make way for an on-going Turkish operation in the northeast of the country.