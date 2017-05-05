U.S. unemployment drops to lowest level in 10 years

Washington, D.C. (CNN) – Some good news on the U.S. jobs front.
The Labor Department says unemployment declined in April to 4.4 percent.
That’s the lowest that number has been in a decade.
And the U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs last month.
That’s more than double the number of jobs added in March.
Wages also grew 2.5 percent compared to the same time last year.
Many economists say the U.S. is now at or near what’s called “full employment”.
That’s when the unemployment rate won’t go down significantly more and wage growth should start speeding up.