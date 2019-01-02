U.S. wants answers on ex-marine detained in Russia

BRASILIA, Brazil (NBC) – The U.S wants an explanation why Russia detained an ex-marine on spying charges in Moscow.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the comments Wednesday while visiting Brazil for the inauguration of its new president.
Pompeo said the U.S. government hoped to gain consular access to accused Paul Whelan within hours.
He said the U.S. will demand Whelan’s immediate return if it determines his detention is inappropriate.
Secretary Pompeo said, “We hopefully within the next hours we will get consular access to see him. I get a chance to learn more, we’ve made it clear to the Russians our expectation, there we will learn more about the charges, come to understand what it is he’s been accused of an if by the detention is not appropriate, I will demand his immediate return.”
Later in the day, the State Department said U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman visited Whelan at a detention facility in Moscow and spoke by phone with his family.