Uber, Lyft fail to register for in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Thursday is the first day Uber and Lyft drivers will be allowed to pick up passengers in Ashland. However, police say the companies haven’t registered to do so.
The Ashland Police Department said starting October 18, transportation network companies like Uber will be permitted to operate in Ashland. However, none have registered. “Therefore,” police wrote, “if you are an Uber/Lyft driver, you still may not originate fares inside the city. If/when/after the companies have registered, drivers may then register with the city and receive a permit, until then it is unlawful to operate a TNC based vehicle for hire originating in the city. Taxicab companies, of course, may still operate as usual.”
APD said they’re aware of several TNC drivers who are operating illegally. They face a municipal code violation if they’re caught.