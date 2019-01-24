Uber, Lyft services under discussion in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass city officials will be talking with the ride-sharing company Lyft later this week.
The meeting comes as the city considers whether or not it wants to allow ride-sharing companies to operate there.
Right now Uber and Lyft drivers are picking up people in Jackson County, with the exception of Ashland where the city’s ordinance was not embraced by either company.
During a work session Tuesday, councilors expressed interest in learning more.
The city’s attorney will be reporting back to them next week, where councilors will then decide which direction they want to go.
An Uber representative provided the following statement:
“We’ve been in touch with the City of Grants Pass and let them know that unless they adopt the same regulations as Medford that cover the region, we can’t turn on the app there. Passage of regulations like those in Medford would allow us to bring Grants Pass into our Southern Oregon service area.”