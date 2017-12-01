Uber now officially active in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Uber’s ride-sharing service officially kicked off in Medford on December 1.
“We’re thrilled to be rolling out in Medford,” said Matt Neururer, territory manager for Uber in Oregon. “If people aren’t yet familiar with the app, I think they’ll find it reliable, convenient and easy to use. Essentially you push a button and get a ride.”
To celebrate the launch, Uber will be offering a discount for rides in the city: $5 off trips beginning in Medford for up to five trips and a maximum of $25 in discounts through December 8. You must use the promo code MEDFORD5.
“Ridesharing will provide our city with greatly desired transportation options at no cost to taxpayers,” said Medford City Council member Kevin Stine. “Medford residents will now be able to hail an Uber through their mobile device and get a safe ride home whenever they need it. Ridesharing will also provide complimentary service to public transportation. I am excited to welcome ridesharing services like Uber to Medford.”
According to Uber, Medford’s service area will extend from Roseburg, south to Ashland, and west to Grants Pass.
Brad Hicks, president and CEO of The Chamber of Medford, said, “The introduction of ridesharing service like Uber to the Medford and Jackson County is exciting news for local businesses.” Hicks went on to commend the Medford City Council for their steps that paved the way for Uber’s arrival in the Rogue Valley. “We hope to see the Ashland City Council take the same steps soon so Uber can serve all of Jackson County.”