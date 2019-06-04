Uber says IRS is investigating its taxes

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS/CNN) – The IRS is keeping an eye on Uber.
The company said Tuesday its 2013 and 2014 tax bills are being audited.
Uber said its taxes are also under investigation by various state and foreign tax authorities.
It says a decades-worth of its taxes remain open across multiple jurisdictions, including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Australia, India and the Netherlands.
Those countries have not yet signed off on their tax bills from 2010 through 2019.
Although Uber says it believes it has sufficient money set aside for any additional tax liability, it says the timing of the resolution “is highly uncertain.”
The company did not have any comment beyond the filing.