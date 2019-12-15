Ugly Sweater 5k brings hundreds to run for a cause

MEDFORD, Ore.– From glitter to garlands, Santa to snowmen, everyone wore their worst at the Medford Ugly Sweater 5k Saturday morning.
Organized by West Orthodontics, the run saw hundreds come out to embrace the cold. This is the fifth year the run has been held with young and old and even our favorite furry friends taking part.
The money raised from the event fully funds the Jackson County Foster Parent Association’s back to school program – providing backpacks and school supplies to kids in need.
