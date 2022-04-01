Umpqua/Toketee Hot Spring reopening

IDLEYLD, Ore. – An iconic group of Oregon hot springs is reopening after being closed to the public for the last two years.

The Umpqua National Forest said the closure order for the Umpqua/Toketee Hot Springs will be lifted on Saturday, April 2.

While the area has officially been closed for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people still accessed the area illegally, leaving behind damage, trash, and vandalism.

Next week, the USFS hopes to get the mess cleaned up. But in the meantime, the restroom facilities will be closed.

“This kind of damage takes our time, resources, and attention that we would much rather give to ensuring visitors to the Umpqua National Forest have a positive experience and providing more opportunities for the kind of outdoor recreation experiences this beautiful part of our country is known for,” the Forest Service said. “The concept of “Leaving No Trace” is so much more than just a catchy tag line. It’s the best way of ensuring that the land and resources we cherish are kept in good shape so we all can enjoy the wonders of our public lands.”