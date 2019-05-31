UN human rights expert says Assange suffering “psychological torture”

LONDON (NBC) – A United Nations human rights investigator says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has suffered “psychological torture” from a defamation campaign and should not be extradited to the United States where he would face a “politicized show trial.”
UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, who visited Assange in a high-security London prison earlier this month, voiced concern at fresh US criminal charges laid against Assange and reiterated a call for him not to be extradited.
Assange was too ill Thursday to appear via video link from a British prison in a hearing on an extradition request from the United States, according to his lawyer.
Melzer was accompanied during the prison visit by two medical experts specialized in examining potential victims of torture and other ill-treatment.
Melzer said, “Our finding was that Mr. Assange shows all the symptoms of a person who has been exposed to psychological torture for a prolonged period of time. What we are speaking about is severe stress and constant stress, a chronic anxiety, severe psychological trauma. The psychiatrist who accompanied my mission said that his state of health was critical, that if he did not get urgent relief, that we would have to expect a rapid deterioration of that state of health and possibly with irreparable harm.”
Melzer continued, “I am appalled at the sustained and concerted abuse that Mr. Assange has been exposed to at the hands of democratic states over a period of almost decade. And thirdly, I am seriously, gravely concerned that if this man were to be extradited to the United States, he would be exposed to a politicized show trial and grave violations of his human rights.”
The United States is seeking the extradition of Assange, who was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April after his 7-year asylum was revoked, for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information.
The Australian, now 47, had skipped bail and taken refuge there in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault investigation that was later dropped.
The US has charged Assange with espionage, saying he unlawfully published the names of classified sources and conspired with and assisted ex-army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in obtaining access to classified information.