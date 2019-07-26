Unattended campfire above Ashland prompts warning

ASHLAND, Ore. – After hearing news of a wildfire south of Canyonville that’s believed to have been sparked by a campfire, Ashland Fire and Rescue is warning the public about unattended fires.
“As the MP [Milepost] 97 Fire continues to smoke out Southern Oregon and put people at risk, the news reports it was caused by an abandoned campfire,” Ashland Fire and Rescue posted on their Facebook page. “We responded to this campfire at 6 am today [Friday] just above Ashland, and it was still hot. Please report any suspicious camping or smoke to 911. Help keep your community safe.”
Thankfully, the campfire in the hills above Ashland didn’t spread to nearby brush. However, the fire near Canyonville has reached an estimated 1,650 acres.
Ashland Fire and Rescue said campfires and outdoor debris burning have been prohibited due to the “high” fire danger level.
For more details about current fire restrictions, visit http://www.ashland.or.us/fireseason