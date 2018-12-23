Unconscious driver drives through Food 4 Less

MEDFORD, Ore.– Early Saturday afternoon officers from the Medford Police Department were dispatched to the report of a vehicle which had crashed into the Food 4 Less building at 2230 Biddle Rd.
Officers arrived on scene and found the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and not breathing. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the driver by a Medford Police Officer and a citizen. Those efforts were continued by Medford Fire and Mercy Flights personnel upon their arrival.
The initial investigation determined the driver of the involved vehicle suffered a medical emergency which caused her to crash into the building. No other vehicles were involved and no one inside the business was injured.
The driver was rushed to a local hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The driver of the vehicle is 68-year-old Jerrie Saewert.
Food 4 Less employees said a dog was also in the car with Saewert. It was not injured and employees were attempting to locate the family to come and get it.
