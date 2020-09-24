Underground fires remain a concern in Oregon

Firefighter Don Tesdal shot a video to show people why some areas in Detroit and Idanha are still under the Level 3 evacuations. “The reason why people can’t come out here is because these smolders are continuing on,” he explained. “They’re catching root systems and they’re just gonna keep burning and burning. Not cool. You do not want to fall in that. This is everywhere.”
Candy Ramos lives in Idanha. She still can’t go home and understands it’s dangerous but said it’s hard not being able to check on things. She said, “We’re all just wanting to go home and clean our fridges out so… we’re just hoping that they can get us that opportunity because, like I said, there’s lots of rotting food out there and then our animals are out there not getting any food or water and that’s all really wanna do is just go and do that.”
Testal said, “We’re still trying to save houses, there’s still plenty we’re saving up here, and it’s still plenty, plenty dangerous.”
The fires burning underground are burning at temperatures above a thousand degrees.
“You’ve got a 1200° fire going on right next to somebody’s house and this can just spread,” Tesdal said.