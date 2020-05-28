Unemployment claims continue to rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits continues to rise.
The Labor Department reports that more than 2.1 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week. That brings the total job losses during the coronavirus pandemic to more than 40 million.
Continuing claims, or the number of people who have been collecting unemployment benefits for two weeks or more to more, is more than 21 million people.
The Labor Department said 14.5% of the U.S. labor force is receiving benefits.
Despite the historically high number of applicants last week, the number of people applying for first-time benefits has dropped eight weeks in a row. But the numbers still point to widespread economic pain despite every state in the country has reopened to varying degrees.