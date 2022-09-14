Unemployment rises in Oregon for first-time since April 2020

SALEM, Ore. – For the first time since April 2020, Oregon saw its unemployment rate rise.

The state’s unemployment rate went up to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in July.

August saw the addition of 9,300 jobs.

The largest growth of jobs came from government, hospitality and construction.

Despite the rise in unemployment, the Oregon Employment Department said they continue to see job growth.

“That is something that has been a strong on-going trend for us,” OED economist Gail Krumenauer said. “And I do think we continue to see more people joining the labor force as there are plenty of opportunities out there for them to find employment.”

OED said They’ve passed pre-pandemic employment numbers totaling a record number of almost 2 million jobs across the state.

They add the private sector has regained all of the jobs lost during the pandemic recession.