“Unfounded threat” made against Ashland High School

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police in Ashland say there was an “unfounded threat” made toward Ashland High School Monday.
The Ashland Police Department said on the evening of October 7, they were made aware of an incident where a high school student posted a photo of himself with a gun, telling students they shouldn’t go to school Tuesday.
Officers investigated and determined the gun was, in fact, a BB gun.
The student was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
Police said there is no actual threat to students’ safety. However, officers will remain at AHS as a precautionary measure as the case remains under investigation.