United Airlines to offer non-stop flights from MFR to LAX

MEDFORD, Ore. – United Airlines announced they’ll be flying in and out of Medford’s airport twice daily for non-stop flights to Los Angeles beginning April 9, 2018.
“We continue to focus on making United the first choice for customers when planning their domestic and international travel,” said Grant Whitney, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “Our new daily services connect customers to important business markets and our new seasonal summer routes provide more customers with convenient access to our National Parks.”
United currently offers flights to LAX, but they typically have one stop in San Francisco.
Medford isn’t the only Oregon city to see daily service to LAX. Central Oregonian’s now have expanded flight options, as the Redmond Municipal Airport is also included in United’s list.
NBC5 is following up with the Rogue Regional-Medford Airport for more details on how this story is impacting the Rogue Valley.