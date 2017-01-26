United Way holds funding from OnTrack’s teen program

Medford, Ore. — United Way of Jackson County has announced they will be holding funds directed toward local addiction treatment provider OnTrack’s teen program after a Department of Human Services investigation found “serious safety risks to children and deplorable living conditions in the treatment and crisis housing programs.”
An email obtained by NBC5 said an unscheduled DHS investigation found the issues were serious enough that investigators made calls to the local child abuse/neglect hotlines.
An email addressed to a group of OnTrack employees from Tonia Moro, a current board member for OnTrack, said DHS reported “some concerns” with the teen program facility. which she attributed to recent extreme weather and deferred maintenance. “Because the repairs would take some time and in order to address some of that deferred maintenance which would also potentially be disruptive to the program, we decided to move the program.”
DHS officials have placed an immediate suspension on all new referrals to OnTrack. Twenty families who have children will be moved out of current living conditions and families who remain in OnTrack housing will be visited daily by DHS workers to ensure their safety.
United Way provides the teen program with $16,058 annually. “As a vigilant steward of donated dollars, United Way of Jackson County Board of Directors is freezing funds granted to OnTrack effective immediately until a full report on the status of services is received and reviewed.” said Dee Anne Everson, executive director/CEO.
