United Way of Jackson County gives over $57,000 in COVID relief

MEDFORD, Ore. — The United Way of Jackson County has given over $57,000 to 92 individuals and families affected by COVID-19. Earlier this month, the organization received $500,000 in grant money from Jackson County from the CARES Act.
The United Way already gave around $400,000 to 1,104 individuals and families in their first round of funding.
It has worked with thousands of community members and dozens of businesses through the coronavirus pandemic. “Its a huge privilege to be trusted by the county and by the commissioners to deliver this help to residents in our community. We hold that honor and privilege in great humility,” said United Way of Jackson County Executive Director Dee Anne Everson.
A maximum of $1,000 can be given per individual or family.
If you are interested in applying, you can find the application here.
