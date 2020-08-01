United Way of Jackson County to give $500,000 away

United Way of Jackson County has worked with thousands of community members and dozens of businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.
It says distributing 500 thousand dollars of federal funding is it’s newest endeavor.
“Its a huge privilege to be trusted by the county and by the commissioners to deliver this help to residents in our community. We hold that honor and privilege in great humility,” says United Way of Jackson County Executive Director Dee Anne Everson.
United Way of Jackson County received 500 thousand dollars in federal funding to go directly to individuals and families affected by covid-19.
The money comes from the cares act and according to Jackson County commissioners, that money wasn’t easy to secure.
“Our board has worked tirelessly getting those funds to places they might not have gone. We petitioned the governor, we petitions the governor’s staff, I know our board worked hard on it as well,” says Board Chair Colleen Roberts.
The United Way organization will distribute the funds.
Roberts continues, “It seems to be a great partnership to get this money distributed to those in the community.”
Already this year, united way says it’s raised nearly 400-thousand dollars for the community during the pandemic.
Everson says “People have been so generous and foundations have been generous to give the 387 thousand. And then the 500 thousand from the county is cares act money and all that money has to go out the door so United Way isn’t getting any money for administration.”
A maximum of 1-thousand dollars can be given per individual or family.
To learn more or apply for the grant, go to unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.