BALTIMORE, MD — Early results from a new study, show that a single dose of a universal flu vaccine may provide long-lasting protection.
Right now manufacturers predict which strains to include in the vaccine, which is why it’s not always effective.
The FLU-v is a synthetic vaccine — designed to protect against A and B influenza strains for the population at large. Scientists found one dose of FLU-v created a greater immune response than a placebo.
The study was led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and published in ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’. Researchers say a phase 3 trial is warranted to explore its effectiveness for preventing infection. To read more on the trial click HERE.