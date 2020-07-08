Universities sue over ICE policy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC) – Two Ivy League universities are suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE over a new policy concerning international students.
Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit today over a policy that would prevent nearly 5,000 of Harvard’s international students from remaining in the country.
The policy that went into effect Monday states students taking online courses cannot take a full class load and remain in the country.
Both universities had made it possible for international students to take online courses full time to help maintain their statuses.
The new policy forces international students either to transfer to another school where they can take in-person courses or leave the country, putting them in jeopardy of losing their visas for the upcoming school year.
Harvard and MIT are demanding a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to prevent the government from enforcing the policy.