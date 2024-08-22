University of Idaho dedicates healing garden to 4 slain students

MOSCOW, Idaho (CNN) – The University of Idaho dedicated a healing garden earlier this week to the four students murdered in 2022.

The university began planning the healing garden and memorial after the 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Students from the College of Art and Architecture designed it.

It will feature a memorial sculpture in remembrance of the four slain students.

“Many of the families met with the students in the College of Art and architecture when they were in the design phase of this project. So we could incorporate their ideas and input into the memorial behind us,” said U of I President, Cumer Scott Green.

The formal dedication for the garden took place in a ceremony held Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan Kohberger is suspected of murdering the four students in November of 2022. The state of Idaho is expected to pursue the death penalty during his trial which is set for June 2025.

