University of Idaho murder suspect enters ‘not guilty’ plea

(CNN/NBC) – University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was in court Monday.

The family of at least one of the victims was in the gallery watching the arraignment.

Kohberger appeared shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit in Latah County court.

The Judge in charge of the case entered a “not guilty” plea on Kohberger’s behalf after his lawyer stated he would stand silent when asked for his plea.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in a house just off the University’s main campus last November.

The murder trial date is set for October 2. It is expected to last six weeks.

Prosecutors now have 60 days to announce in writing whether they plan to seek the death penalty in this case.

