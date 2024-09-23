University of Oregon grad builds scale replica of campus out of Legos

EUGENE, Ore. – A recent University of Oregon graduate found the perfect way to cope with classes.

He built the entire campus out of Legos.

Stephen Mack spent four hours per week for a year on the masterpiece, which is made up of over 10,000 pieces.

He said he was always walking around thinking “That looks like a Lego piece,” which is what inspired the project.

His efforts were rewarded and now the Lego U of O campus is on display in the Ford Alumni Center.

Stephen says one of the hardest parts was transporting the finished work to campus and that the roof of the Jane Sanders Stadium is probably still in his car somewhere.

His replica mirrors the campus circa 2020 and Stephen says he “hopes the model evokes memories for people who experienced campus: where they walked, different buildings they enjoyed, or maybe a frantic dash in the rain from one class to the next.”

