University of Oregon recieves $4.5 million grant, largest award in school history

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon has received a $4.5 million dollar grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support a new research initiative and institute.
It is the largest humanities award in school history.
The initiative will support a research platform for racial and climate justice.
The school says the Pacific Northwest Just Futures Institute for Racial and Climate Justice will be a collaboration between leaders from UO’s College of Arts, along with the Sciences and College of Design.
UO says the institute will also improve access to higher education for under-represented communities and first generation college students, through a postdoctoral scholars program.
