Home
University of Oregon recieves $4.5 million grant, largest award in school history

University of Oregon recieves $4.5 million grant, largest award in school history

News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon has received a $4.5 million dollar grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support a new research initiative and institute.

It is the largest humanities award in school history.

The initiative will support a research platform for racial and climate justice.

The school says the Pacific Northwest Just Futures Institute for Racial and Climate Justice will be a collaboration between leaders from UO’s College of Arts, along with the Sciences and College of Design.

UO says the institute will also improve access to higher education for under-represented communities and first generation college students, through a postdoctoral scholars program.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »