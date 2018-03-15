Home
Unlicensed curb painting business called out by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are warning about a business promising to paint your curb and improve neighborhood safety.

Fliers for the business were recently handed out in west Medford. The Medford Police Department said it sounds great, but it’s not a legal business.

According to MPD, the business “Curb Check” never filed for a business permit.

NBC5 News sat down with the owner who said he doesn’t have a business permit, but his business is still legit.

“I don’t have a permit. I haven’t gone down to the city to file for one,” Shane Elder said. “I’ve actually painted for a lot of the judges and police officers in the valley and I’ve been doing it locally for about 10 years.”

Going forward, Elder said he will be filing for a business permit to operate legally.

